AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Evan M. Wallach sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $50,922.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $97,197.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,791 shares of company stock valued at $601,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroCentury during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroCentury during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACY traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.50. 84,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,054. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 4.22. AeroCentury has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

