Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 38.0% in August

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEMD opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.57. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AEMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

