Affirm (AFRM) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) is one of 217 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Affirm to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -48.51% -60.43% -10.60% Affirm Competitors -21.95% -11.05% -31.31%

36.3% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Affirm and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million -$430.92 million -45.78 Affirm Competitors $2.91 billion $320.21 million -254.04

Affirm’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Affirm and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50 Affirm Competitors 1153 5845 10933 315 2.57

Affirm presently has a consensus target price of $112.21, indicating a potential downside of 3.50%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Affirm’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Affirm has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Affirm competitors beat Affirm on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

