Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Trading Down 4.5%

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.24 and last traded at $89.24. Approximately 1,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.49.

AFTPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Afterpay in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Afterpay to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Afterpay alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.