Ag Growth International Inc. (AGGZF) to Issue Dividend of $0.47 on October 15th

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4731 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

AGGZF opened at $22.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGGZF. Desjardins reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.