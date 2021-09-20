AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

V.F. stock opened at $69.55 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.66.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

