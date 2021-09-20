AGF Investments Inc. Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,682 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:CNP opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

