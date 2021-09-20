AGF Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 91,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,316,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,505 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,773 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,396 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

CVE stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.40 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.77%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

