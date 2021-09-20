Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.62.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,903,000 after purchasing an additional 44,395 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,912,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Shares of A opened at $173.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day moving average of $144.17. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $95.44 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

