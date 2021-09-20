Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

