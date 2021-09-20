AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 272,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABSSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$50.00 to C$53.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $30.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

