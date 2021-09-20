Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Lifted to “Buy” at Nordea Equity Research

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was upgraded by research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DETNF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aker BP ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Aker BP ASA stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.