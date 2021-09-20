Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC lowered Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. began coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AKCCF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,143. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

