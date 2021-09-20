Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.02

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.02 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 62784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

