Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALRM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,286,717 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 207.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 107.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $84,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $81.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

