Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.95.

Shares of ALB opened at $226.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,242,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 20,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 45,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

