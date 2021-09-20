Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

AA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171,059. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

