Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.29 and last traded at $39.29. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALFVF)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

