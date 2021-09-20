Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Sells $263,775.00 in Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $263,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $181,000.00.

NASDAQ:ALCO traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,042. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is -833.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alico by 42.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alico in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Alico by 100.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alico by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

