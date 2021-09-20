Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) shares rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.16. Approximately 37 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 205,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.83.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $685,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $2,340,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,607 shares of company stock worth $8,584,405 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $2,675,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $15,908,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $6,336,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $7,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.