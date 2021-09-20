Allan Dicks Sells 819 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $59.19 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69.
Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.
About Montrose Environmental Group
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
