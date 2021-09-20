Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives $49.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

