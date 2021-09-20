AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Beek Jeroen B. Van Sells 513 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $10,188.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,134 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,061.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.35. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 558,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 166,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AlloVir by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,786,000 after purchasing an additional 147,236 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 245,951 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 234,329 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

