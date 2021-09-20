AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Beek Jeroen B. Van Sells 513 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $10,188.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,134 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,061.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ALVR traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.35. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $48.96.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ALVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
