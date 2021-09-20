Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Down 9.9%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.43 and last traded at $44.44. 5,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 228,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. On average, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth $137,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

