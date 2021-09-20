Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMBBY opened at $34.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. Ambu A/S has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $58.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske raised Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ambu A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

