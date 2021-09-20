American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 8,465 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 225.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAKE. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

CAKE stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $65.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAKE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

