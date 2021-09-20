American Century Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,082 TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 65.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after buying an additional 311,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,701,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMST has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TimkenSteel news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

