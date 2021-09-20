American Century Companies Inc. Buys 2,641 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Loews during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $53.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

L has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

