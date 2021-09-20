American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,097,763 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

RNR opened at $144.00 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $142.52 and a one year high of $185.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

