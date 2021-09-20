American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $310,069,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 6.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,193,000 after buying an additional 118,224 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $190,451,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $140,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 80.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,728,000 after buying an additional 566,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.19. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CLSA reduced their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

