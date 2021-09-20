American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 31.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 91.6% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $569.15 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $594.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $562.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.