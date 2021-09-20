American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,283 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS opened at $45.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.80%.

FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

