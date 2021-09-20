American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 1,053,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIACF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. 296,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,168. American Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

