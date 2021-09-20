American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 1,053,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LIACF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. 296,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,168. American Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.
American Lithium Company Profile
