Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 31.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,829,000 after acquiring an additional 236,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 79.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 147,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after acquiring an additional 65,367 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

AMP stock opened at $269.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $277.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

