Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after acquiring an additional 211,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after acquiring an additional 757,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,641,000 after acquiring an additional 34,078 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP stock opened at $269.55 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $277.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

