AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Position Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $123.47 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.49 and a 200-day moving average of $118.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,298 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,412 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

