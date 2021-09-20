AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 634,551 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $123.47 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.16.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,298 shares of company stock worth $7,414,412 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.