AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $19.27 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.09% of CarMax worth $19,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CarMax by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $140.29 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $142.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

