AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Invests $11.88 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $11,884,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of Insulet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Insulet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Insulet by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $292.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -635.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $213.51 and a one year high of $309.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

