ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMSSY. Oddo Bhf cut AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.11. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. AMS has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.64.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

