AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Stock Price Down 11.9%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) shares fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07. 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.

About AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

