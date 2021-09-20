Analysts Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.76. Activision Blizzard also reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

ATVI traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.04. 119,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,570. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.45. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

