Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $8.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Shares of ALLY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,590. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $553,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,010,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,378,000 after buying an additional 102,316 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Ally Financial by 37.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $918,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,534,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,336,000 after purchasing an additional 211,439 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

