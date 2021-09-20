Analysts Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.71. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%.

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of AZPN traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,499. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average of $140.79. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

