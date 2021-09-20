Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to report sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.56.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Meritage Homes by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,912 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at $421,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 30,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

