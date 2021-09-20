Analysts Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Post $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Oshkosh posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Oshkosh by 7.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 5.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 420.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.86. 633,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,274. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

