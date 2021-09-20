Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.06. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

WERN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.21. 500,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,560. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after acquiring an additional 272,321 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after acquiring an additional 236,608 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

