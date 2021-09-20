Analysts Expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.67 Million

Analysts expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to report sales of $30.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.31 million. Altabancorp reported sales of $31.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year sales of $120.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $121.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $129.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.74 million to $133.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.26 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

ALTA stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the second quarter worth about $9,063,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Altabancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,958,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Altabancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

