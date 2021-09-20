Analysts Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.37). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. The firm had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million.

BKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

BKD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. 49,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,523. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after buying an additional 2,549,967 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $13,262,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after buying an additional 1,763,464 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $7,209,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $9,085,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

