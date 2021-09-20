Analysts Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Kadmon posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million.

KDMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 289,592 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 112.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $8.73 on Friday. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

